STEPHEN CURRY LAUNCHES UNDERRATED GOLF, PROVIDING EQUITY, ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITY TO UNDERREPRESENTED INDIVIDUALS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The Inspiring Lifestyle Brand is Evolving Its Work to Empower Underrated and Underrepresented Individuals in One of The Most Inaccessible Sports

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stephen Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP announced the expansion of his UNDERRATED brand to include the sport of golf. UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. UNDERRATED stands for a representation of every overlooked, 3-star individual in the world.

UNDERRATED GOLF (PRNewswire)

Golf is one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe, which is why Stephen and his team are expanding the brand beyond basketball. UNDERRATED Golf is a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society. With a mission to increase the participation numbers amongst competitive golfers from diverse communities, UNDERRATED Golf will have players compete hand-in-hand with their peers who currently represent the vast majority of today's golfers.

"I created UNDERRATED back in 2019 with the goal of celebrating the underdog," said Stephen Curry. "UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. With this inspiration, I am excited to expand the brand into UNDERRATED Golf, which happens to be one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe. UNDERRATED Golf will provide equity, access and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life successes."

UNDERRATED Golf's vision of the sport better reflects and balances the diversity of our society and most of all provides access to the countless opportunities that the game brings both on and off the course. This new venture will also allow young golfers to play on courses that they would never have access to, all the while addressing the gender inequity within the sport of golf and beyond, ensuring young female players are given the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Furthermore, UNDERRATED Golf will prioritize workforce development, bringing greater awareness, training opportunities and programming to individuals, while fostering an understanding of the many career paths made possible by way of the sport.

Through an ongoing series of special speakers, networking events and learning tools with brands and corporations, players will understand what it means to build a successful career. UNDERRATED Golf will also be used as a recruitment tool for their brands and corporations to hire the future leaders who will help enact change locally, regionally, nationally and globally.

"We are dedicated to enacting real change by creating lanes for boys and girls from underserved communities to gain access to the sport," said Will Lowery, UNDERRATED Golf Professional and Tour Ambassador. "UNDERRATED Golf provides equity, access and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life success—from relationship building to career endeavors. We are focused on equal representation of all genders, while being a force multiplier for them to realize their potential and positively impact the sport—from skill on the course to competing in major tournaments and pursuing leadership roles across industries."

Student athletes who are selected to participate in UNDERRATED Golf will be able to grow through the game in order to have a sustainable future outside of the sport. Similar to the UNDERRATED Basketball Tour and Championships, UNDERRATED Golf will also identify and recognize the best players at each of the regional events. In its first year, the UNDERRATED Golf Tour will select each of the 24 best boys and girls who will compete for the Curry Cup at the season ending UNDERRATED Tour Championship. In the coming years, UNDERRATED Golf will continue to grow the participant pool, ultimately having a global footprint with the world's best prospects.

UNDERRATED is a culmination of Curry's inspiring journey to the top as he defied the odds, breaking basketball stereotypes and reminding people that being the best is not about being the strongest, fastest and tallest, but about being grounded in your potential, committed to your craft and, ultimately, undeterred.

About UNDERRATED

UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. With a passion for celebrating the underdog, UNDERRATED echoes this message across three main categories including experiences, media and physical product. The brand, which was established by Stephen Curry in 2019, draws on the revered NBA Champion's personal story as an underappreciated three-star athlete in high school who always stood in the shadows of his peers. As a powerful culmination of this inspiring journey to the top, UNDERRATED is committed to opening doors for often-overlooked student-athletes by developing impactful basketball programming, and fostering a platform for visibility through the UNDERRATED Championships, which create opportunities for players to be recognized by key figures. Based in the Bay Area, UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com , and connect on social media via Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is underscored by transformation and innovation. Widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen is point guard for the Golden State Warriors where his 13-year career is marked by many firsts. He was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA history, the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals, one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row, remains the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history and recently surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history. He holds eight NBA All-Star selections and three NBA Championships. Beyond the game of basketball, Stephen is an emerging figure in Silicon Valley, investing in innovative consumer and enterprise tech companies. He is the CEO of SC30 Inc. (SC30), a purpose-driven company which focuses on the athlete's off-court endeavors spanning brand partnerships, media, investments and philanthropy. In 2020, he launched Curry Brand, a purpose-driven legacy brand powered by Under Armour, with a mission to open doors for underrepresented youth and increase access for sports across the country. In 2019, Stephen and Ayesha Curry launched Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (ELP) an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child and making a positive impact for generations to come. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education and physical activity—ELP is designed to ensure an equal road to success for all kids. Additionally, Stephen co-founded Unanimous Media with a goal to elevate diverse voices and shine a light on compelling narratives focused on family, sports and faith-based content for all platforms.

Media Contacts

UNDERRATED

Tom Dietz, ID-PR

SC30@id-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UNDERRATED