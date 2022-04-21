Office Campus In Freeport, IL Set For Auction

Sells Without Reserve; Inspections Begin Thursday April 21

FREEPORT, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The former MetLife Insurance offices in Freeport, IL will be offered to the highest bidder at auction on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11am CDT. The live auction will take place on site at 500 Economy Court. The auction is being conducted by Tulsa-based Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers.

The first public inspection of the 170,000+/-sf property will be held Thursday, April 21 from 11am to 2pm. The public is welcome to attend. Other inspection dates are Friday May 13 & 20, also from 11am to 2pm

The property contains 170,000+/-sf in three buildings on 8+/-ac, with both surface and covered parking. There is an additional 1.91+/-ac parking lot across the street. Much of the interior of the building has been remodeled or upgraded in the last 20 years. Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President at Williams & Williams said the property was acquired by the current seller and is being sold as surplus real estate.

"We are encouraging developers and visionary investors to come take a look at this standout property," Fitzwilson said. "And the seller is so committed to having a transaction at the auction they have chosen to sell it without reserve." Alternatively, Fitzwilson said the seller would entertain pre-auction offers as well. "We are holding three public inspection events to allow buyers easy access to all parts of the property," she said.

The auction will be held on site, with simultaneous online bidding available through AuctionNetwork.com. The high bidder will be required sign a purchase agreement immediately after the auction and make a 10% down payment.

