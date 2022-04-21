Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Rivian Automotive, Inc.- RIVN

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RIVN), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant or traceable to its November 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). Shareholders have until May 6, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Kuznicki Law PLLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Kuznicki Law PLLC)(PRNewswire)

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-rivn/https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hmlp/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967 
https://kclasslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filing-deadline--kuznicki-law-pllc-announces-class-action-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-rivian-automotive-inc--rivn-301529721.html

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.