Alex Brauer Earns Best Lawyers in Dallas Recognition

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Alex Brauer , co-founder of litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, has been recognized among Dallas' top business/commercial litigators by D Magazine for a seventh consecutive year.

With extensive experience and an exceptional track record, business owners and executives turn to Mr. Brauer when faced with their most challenging legal and business issues. This includes developing creative resolutions to disputes and presenting cases to judges and juries when acceptable resolutions can't be achieved.

His focus on client service has earned the trust of business leaders throughout Texas and across the nation, as well as multiple professional honors, including Chambers USA Leading Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, BTI's Most Feared Litigation Firms, and Texas Trailblazers.

Selection to the Best Lawyers in Dallas list is based on a blue-ribbon panel's evaluation of nominees recommended by their peers. The complete list is featured in the May 2022 edition of D Magazine.

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com .

