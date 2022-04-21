KARLSHAMN, Sweden , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK's Annual Report for 2021 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the AAK website, www.aak.com, and at the company's headquarters.

For more information, please contact:

Gabriella Grotte

Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01

E-mail: gabriella.grotte@aak.com



This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on April 21, 2022.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

