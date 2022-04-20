MUSICK PEELER'S SUSAN FIELD NAMED LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL WOMAN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler announced today that Partner Susan Field has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

Field's practice principally involves representing insurers in complex insurance disputes on a broad range of issues arising under primary and excess policies and reinsurance coverages, with particular emphasis on general liability coverage claims involving environmental and other long-tail liabilities, personal and advertising injury coverage and errors and omissions insurance and the bad faith issues arising from such disputes. She provides insurance coverage counseling, and represents insurers as plaintiffs, as defendants and in the increasing number of inter-insurer disputes.

"Susan is highly respected within her industry and the firm," said Musick Peeler's Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "She is an immensely skilled lawyer and consistently delivers the highest degree of strategy and service to the firm's clients."

The publication writes that Field's "substantial litigation practice includes matters before the California state and federal trial and appellate courts," and adds that she has "appeared as counsel of record in courts outside of California, including those in Arizona, Hawaii, and Nevada." A significant part of her practice includes mediation, both as an advocate for her clients and as a mediator.

Field has been selected as a Southern California Super Lawyer in the Insurance Coverage specialty area by Los Angeles Magazine every year since 2007. She was also chosen as a recipient of the Judicial Edition of 2020 AV Preeminent, for the highest rating in legal ability and ethical standards, selected by the Bar and the Judiciary.

