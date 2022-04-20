Hart Energy Names Deon Daugherty Editor-in-Chief of Oil and Gas Investor

Commitment to broader and deeper coverage of the energy industry demonstrated with addition of veteran investigative journalist

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today announced the appointment of Deon Daugherty as Editor-in-Chief of Oil and Gas Investor, the company's C-level content brand providing news, information and data about energy finance, capital markets, acquisition and divestitures, and the exploration plays.

Daugherty most recently served as Senior U.S .Correspondent for Energy Intelligence Group, where she led investigative reporting on the U.S. oil and gas sector. Prior to that position, she served in senior editorial positions at Rigzone and the Houston Business Journal.

"Deon brings a wealth of investigative journalism experience to Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy, which only strengthens our already solid roster of reporters and editors," said Len Vermillion, Editorial Director for Hart Energy. "Her extensive background reporting for digital media entities redoubles our initiatives to drive a digital-first strategy and joining us today is well timed with the company's just introduced new HartEnergy.com website."

Daugherty has garnered several awards for her reporting from the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, the American Society of Business Publications Editors and the Houston Press Club. She was named Print Journalist of the Year by the Houston Press Club in 2013.

In addition, Nissa Darbonne has been named Executive Editor-at-Large for Hart Energy, and Darren Barbee has been named Senior Editor, A&D.

Both longtime members of the Oil and Gas Investor staff, Darbonne will continue her role leading content development for Hart Energy's DUG conferences and remain a key leader of the Oil and Gas Investor content development. Barbee, also an award-winning investigative journalist will redouble efforts on Hart Energy's acquisitions and development coverage, an area in which it is known as a leader in news and analysis.

