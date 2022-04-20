GENIES BECOMES VIRGO'S FIRST UNICORN CLIENT

Growth Highlights Virgo's Expertise In The Web3 and Metaverse Space

Other Client Experience In The Space Include Opensea, Upland, Nway Petaverse And More

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, A New York PR agency, that continuously delivers results for their clients leading to growth and conversion worked beside Genies, culture's leading avatar technology company empowering humans to create their own avatar ecosystems on their new 150M Series C round, valuing the company at 1 billion. This marks Virgo's first unicorn client.

Genies provides tools (Genies Avatar Creator OS) that allows users to create their own avatars, avatar wearable fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar interactive experiences in web3. The company has 99% celebrity avatar market share through its partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider" with thousands of Genie creators including Justin Bieber, Migos, Cardi B, and J Balvin. Bringing the power of NFTs and crypto to culture, Genies' avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace "The Warehouse" built with Dapper Labs, allows talent, IP, and creators to design and sell their avatar ecosystem creations (i.e. avatar fashion lines) to the masses. Prior to the new funding announcement, Genies has raised $100M from investors such as BOND, NEA, Breyer Capital, Tull Investment Group, and more.

Stories for this announcement included:

The New York Times -https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/12/business/dealbook/yelp-texas-abortion.html

TechCrunch - https://techcrunch.com/2022/04/12/avatar-startup-genies-hits-1-billion-valuation-in-latest-raise/

Venturebeat -https://venturebeat.com/2022/04/12/genies-raises-150m-at-over-1b-valuation-for-metaverse-avatars/

Virgo also ran a recent campaign announcing Bob Iger had joined the Genies board-https://www.wsj.com/articles/after-walt-disney-robert-iger-heads-to-the-metaverse-11647259201

Virgo PR has extensive experience in all aspects of PR, including day to day media relations, public relations, digital PR, metaverse PR and more. For further information or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/.

About VirgoPR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

ABOUT GENIES, INC.

Genies is culture's leading avatar technology company empowering humans to create their own avatar ecosystems. Genies provides tools (Genies Avatar Creator OS) that allows users to create their own avatars, avatar wearable fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar interactive experiences in web3. The company has 99% celebrity avatar market share through its partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider" with thousands of Genie creators including Justin Bieber, Migos, Cardi B, and J Balvin. Bringing the power of NFTs and crypto to culture, Genies' avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace "The Warehouse" built with Dapper Labs, allows talent, IP, and creators to design and sell their avatar ecosystem creations (i.e. avatar fashion lines) to the masses. Prior to the recent round, Genies has raised $100M from investors such as BOND, NEA, Breyer Capital, Tull Investment Group, and more.

View original content:

SOURCE VirgoPR