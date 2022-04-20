BIO-IT WORLD EXPO WILL RECOGNIZE INNOVATIVE PRACTICES AWARDS WINNERS

Recognizing and Celebrating Leaders in Innovation that Advance Life Science Research

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, the premier event showcasing applications of IT and informatics to biomedical research and the drug discovery enterprise, will recognize winners of the Innovative Practices Awards during the plenary keynote program on Tuesday, May 3, at the 2022 Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, Mass. Winners will give podium presentations about their projects during the track programming on Wednesday, May 4, or Thursday, May 5.

Four grand prize awards were granted to AstraZeneca, Guardant Health with IQVIA, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with Genedata, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative with OpenClinica.

Since 2003, Bio-IT World has hosted an elite awards program with the goal of highlighting outstanding examples of how technology innovations and strategic initiatives can be applied to advance life sciences research. This year's winners represent excellence in innovation in the categories of Clinical & Health-IT, IT Infrastructure, Knowledge Management, and Personalized & Translational Medicine.

"The Bio-IT World community consistently delivers innovation to drive the life sciences forward," said Allison Proffitt, Bio-IT World Editorial Director. "This year, our panel of peer judges were particularly impressed with efforts to shift processes and data culture to empower data science and AI, with comprehensive and integrated tools for drug discovery, and with forward-thinking approaches to structuring and normalizing both clinical and real-world data

Below are the four winning projects. Visit https://www.bio-itworldexpo.com/innovativepractices to learn more and for details of each podium presentation:

AstraZeneca

Augmented Drug Design

Guardant Health nominated by IQVIA

Automating Biomarker and Phenotype Extraction With Natural Language Processing in a Real-World Precision Oncology Platform

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany nominated by Genedata

A Platform Democratizing Data, Analytics, and AI to Enable Development of Precision Therapies

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative nominated by OpenClinica

OneSource Enables Automated EHR to eCRF Data Capture in Regulatory-Grade Clinical Trials

For more information and to register for the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, please visit https://www.bio-itworldexpo.com/.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

For over 20 years, the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the field of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare from around the world.

