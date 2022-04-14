Zilliqa Brings in Blockchain Heavyweight Art Malkov as a Head of Marketing

The Zilliqa team continues its rapid growth trajectory; in the new Head of Marketing position, Art Malkov will bring a decade of blockchain industry experience to help boost Zilliqa's name recognition

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa ( https://www.zilliqa.com/ ), the high-performance, high-security, and low fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, announces that it has brought on board Art Malkov to lead the marketing functions in the new Head of Marketing position.

This is the company's first senior role to be based out of the United States, as Zilliqa continues to expand its presence in North America. The appointment comes at an exciting time as Zilliqa enters the next phase of its growth, and surges in 2022 as a serious blockchain contender in DeFi, gaming, and Web3 space.

Malkov is a true blockchain and marketing native, having previously led the charge as Chief Marketing Officer at IoTeX and Polymarket and as Chief Digital Officer at BlockchainDriven. His expertise with scaling and growing companies will be instrumental in raising Zilliqa's profile as one of the leading layer-1 blockchains. Alongside his position at Zilliqa, Malkov is also an advisor at the Columbia Lab-to-Market Blockchain Accelerator, where he provides strategic guidance to the latest accelerators.

"Zilliqa leads some of the most noteworthy innovations on the blockchain," says Art Malkov, Head of Marketing at Zilliqa. "I am thrilled to join the team at this crucial point, and aid in expanding the global reach of Zilliqa as we roll out various new products across a range of industries such as creator economy, P2E gaming, and DeFi."

"Art brings over a decade of experience in marketing within the blockchain industry, so we are excited to have him on board to leverage his knowledge and skills," says Dr. Ben Livshits, CEO at Zilliqa. "He will be a valuable asset to the Zilliqa team and open up many opportunities for our future."

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa's technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitisation, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralised and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivised marketing, and sports.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 30 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

