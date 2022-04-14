Team RBC ambassador Harold Varner III wins Carolinas Challenge at the RBC Heritage

Team RBC players Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III faced off in unique golf skills challenge for charity

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - At the 2022 RBC Heritage, South Carolina's Dustin Johnson went up against North Carolina's Harold Varner III in a friendly game to test their golf skills. After a series of fun challenges that drew a large crowd of spectators, Harold Varner III came out on top, winning a $10,000 donation from RBC, half of which will go to the HV3 Foundation, and the other half to the Heritage Classic Foundation.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC) (PRNewswire)

"The RBC Heritage is always a great opportunity to have fun with the playful North Carolina-South Carolina rivalry on Team RBC," said Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "It was so entertaining to watch DJ and Harold face off, and even better to have Harold Varner III dedicate his win to charity."

Johnson and Varner III participated in three challenges: Flop Shot, Carolinas Trivia and Cornhole.

"Participating in the Carolinas Challenge is just one example of the exciting opportunities I have as being part of Team RBC," said Harold Varner III, Team RBC ambassador. "Not only was it a fun competition against my fellow Team RBC player, Dustin Johnson, but being able to dedicate the winnings to my foundation and the Heritage Classic Foundation makes this win extra special."

Varner III became the Carolinas Challenge champion by winning two of the three challenges – flop shot and Carolinas trivia – along with long putt as the tie-breaker after Johnson won in cornhole for double-or-nothing.

"Even though I didn't bring home a win for South Carolina, I had a lot of fun competing against my fellow Team RBC player, Harold Varner III," said Dustin Johnson, Team RBC ambassador. "I'm looking forward to a rematch and until then, I'll be practicing my long putt!"

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RBC