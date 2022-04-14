Stellantis Virtual Auto Show Highlights Newest Cars and Trucks at 2022 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Stellantis) (PRNewswire)

Consumers will enjoy a unique online opportunity showcasing new products and technology at the New York International Auto show, even if they are unable to attend in person

Virtual brand ambassador provides interactive tour for online visitors, guiding viewers through visual and interactive experiences

Visitors can learn about Stellantis' technology and products from the innovative people who create, engineer and design them

New for New York is the addition of two augmented reality modules for Dodge and Jeep®

For auto show fans who can't travel to the New York International Auto Show, Stellantis has created a virtual world, providing an alternative approach to see the newest vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Ram and Alfa Romeo. The virtual auto show will highlight the company's newest technologies via highly detailed interactive product tours. Users can venture through a computer-generated, visually immersive experience with video explanations. New for the New York show, users will experience mobile device enhancement for an improved user experience, two additional augmented reality modules for Dodge and Jeep, and several vehicle models and packages premiering at the show.

Users can opt for a guided tour hosted by a virtual brand ambassador who curates information depending on user preferences. The tour gives users a deeper understanding of Stellantis' products and technologies through a 3D experience, which includes the full lineup of 2022 vehicles.

At any point during the experience, guests may opt for a self-guided tour. The user-controlled 3D environment allows viewing from various angles on vehicles, such as the 2022 Grand Wagoneer, 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. Additionally, the viewer may select any of the vehicles for a deep dive into the technology and product applications. An easy-to-use global navigation contains quick links to specific areas.

A first-look link will allow viewers to virtually see the popular outdoor Camp Jeep test track. Viewers will get a firsthand look at how capable Jeep vehicles are as they tackle various off-road obstacles. Camp Jeep has always been a can't-miss activity and is provided free to auto show attendees.

Virtual auto show attendees can also register in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a credit of up to $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicle. Sweepstakes winners will be chosen in a random drawing, which is open to anyone 18 years or older with a valid driver's license.

Stellantis looks forward to providing a hands-on experience for New York International Auto Show attendees who cannot attend in person. This unique virtual tour allows the company to share its newest vehicle offerings and the technology within. The interactive site will remain open to help consumers learn more about Stellantis products.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

