Sharing Economy Appoints Jefferson Chan as Chairman and CEO

HONG KONG, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International Inc. ("SEII") (OTCQB: SEII), announced today that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Pak Hei Jefferson Chan to be the Chairman and CEO, after Mr. Anthony Che Chung Chan has resigned as Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Jefferson Chan graduated from Hult International School with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration, Entrepreneurship. Mr. Chan is the co-founder of ECrent Worldwide Company Limited since 2013, which has developed and operates a sharing economy platform ECrent.com, promoting "Share through Renting" for a sustainable future.

Mr. Chan's previous experiences include Smart Work Media (New Jersey, USA), Brighton Management LTD (Hong Kong), Rothschild Bank (Zurich, Switzerland) and Mouawad Jewellery (Dubai), covering wide range of professional trainings in research and marketing, as well as investment banking operations.

Mr. Chan will continue to lead the development of the ECrent business, and to look for other business opportunities that may grow the company.

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

Cautionary Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

