Seattle Plastic Surgeon Offers Pro Bono Transgender Surgery

Dr. Javad Sajan Of Allure Esthetic Performs Life Saving Gender Affirming Surgery Pro Bono For Qualifying Low Income Patients

SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gender affirming surgery such as FTM top surgery has been known to improve and save lives. However, not all medical insurance companies cover gender affirming procedures and some patients may not have access to insurance or the funds to undergo gender affirming care. As one of the best plastic surgeons performing top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic created a program to offer pro bono top surgery to qualifying patients under the poverty line.

According to Consumer Reports, 1 in 5 transgender people report being denied medical care. Allure Esthetic aims to provide care in the form of surgery to transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals. Along with this, patients may not get a say in who their provider is or have absurd wait times to undergo care. "Many patients on state-subsidized programs have to wait years to get this life saving surgery. Through this program, we offer these patients a chance to have the freedom of choosing their provider and undergoing the surgery in a timely manner," Dr. Sajan said.

Allure Esthetic knows that surgery is not accessible to everyone. Yet, as a lifesaving procedure that reduces gender dysphoria, they created this pro bono program in an effort to perform lifesaving care for individuals who may not be able to afford or seek gender affirming surgery.

To apply for the pro bono top surgery program, the patient will need to contact the Allure Esthetic office. The application will involve submitting a personal statement, a medical history, financial statements, and photos of the surgical area. From there, Dr. Sajan and the review team will review to identify good surgical candidates and evaluate each applicant's unique needs.

About Javad Sajan, MD: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is a world renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in gender affirming surgery including FTM top surgery , MTF breast augmentation , tracheal shave , and body feminization/masculinization . Located in Seattle, WA patients of all gender identities come from around the world to seek care with Dr. Sajan at Allure Esthetic.

