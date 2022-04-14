Practising Law Institute Holds Elections for Board of Trustees at Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on April 13, 2022, the following Trustees were newly elected for three-year terms: Robert P. Bartlett, III, UC Berkeley School of Law; Noga Rosenthal, Ampersand; and Katherine J. Stoller, Shearman & Sterling LLP.

PLI Logo

They join the following Trustees who were reelected for three-year terms: Philip R. Bryce, Mayer Brown LLP; Pierre M. Gentin, McKinsey & Company; Troy A. McKenzie, NYU School of Law; and Hon. Elizabeth S. Stong, United States Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York.

Devereux Chatillon, Chatillon Weiss PLLC, also was reelected to the Board while continuing in her second year as Board Chair. Adrian E. Dollard, Katerincon Partners LLC, was elected Vice Chair and reelected for another three years as a Trustee.

The following PLI staff members were elected: Sharon L. Crane, President; Alan G. Cohen, Chief Business Officer; Craig A. Miller, Senior Vice President; Kara L. O'Brien, Vice President; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Chief Financial Officer; David M. Smith, Vice President; Joan D. Sternberg, Senior Vice President; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

Frederick P. Schaffer, New York City Campaign Finance Board, and John S. Siffert, Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP, retired from the Board and were elected Trustees Emeriti. The Trustees thanked them for their service and contributions to the Board and PLI.

About PLI

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

