PODCASTONE'S EXECUTIVES HONORED BY PODCAST MAGAZINE

KIT GRAY NAMED ONE OF MOST INFLUENTIAL IN PODCASTING

ELI DVORKIN CHOSEN AS TOP 40 UNDER 40

PODCASTONE EXCEEDS 2.4 BILLION ANNUAL DOWNLOADS

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that its President Kit Gray has been named one of the twenty-two most influential people in podcasting and that Eli Dvorkin, Vice President of Brand and Talent Partnerships of PodcastOne, has been named to this year's Top 40 Under 40 in podcasting as chosen by Podcast Magazine.

As one of the earliest executives in the podcasting genre, Gray's skill and acumen for developing a network-talent partnership model set the tone and has since been emulated by many major podcasters. In 2012, he partnered with Norm Pattiz, founder of Westwood One, and together, they built a company that changed the world of digital audio, PodcastOne. Additionally, Gray's knowledge and passion from his time in advertising set PodcastOne apart from its competitors and is attributed to the early and consistent continued success of the company as a whole. PodcastOne is home to more than 200 produced programs, many of which such as The Adam Carolla Show, The LadyGang and The Jordan Harbinger Show have been overseen by Gray since their start with the network.

Dvorkin, a founding member of PodcastOne, joins industry heavyweights and notables from a wide range of prominent podcast categories from marketing and distribution to hosting and reporting on this year's list. In his role as Vice President of Brand and Talent Partnerships, Dvorkin is responsible for bringing winning talent to the network including the recent additions of Uncut with Jay Cutler, The Prosecutors and Strictly Stalking. He also is key to identifying shows and content that develop into long-term successes for PodcastOne, including Baby Mamas No Drama, On Display with Melissa Gorga, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, And This is Monsters.

"Every podcast network should be fortunate enough to have a Kit Gray and an Eli Dvorkin helping to captain the ship. Individually they are invaluable and as a team they are unstoppable. They are as integral to our successes today as they were when PodcastOne was the new kid on the block, and we wouldn't want it any other way," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne.

Recently named #8 on the list of top podcast publishers in the United States by Podtrac, the industry-leading podcast metric company, PodcastOne's full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard.

