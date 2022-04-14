Parallel Wireless Partners with Inatel, Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Brisanet, Claro, TIM, and Vivo to Conduct Open RAN Field Trial in Brazil

Enabling state-of-the-art 4G and 5G broadband communications and new applications



NASHUA, N.H., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN leader delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native Open RAN solution, is partnering with Inatel, Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Brisanet, Claro, TIM, and Vivo to conduct a field trial enabling leading-edge 4G and 5G broadband communications throughout Brazil and other LATAM countries.

Inatel - National Institute of Telecommunications is an education, research, and technology development center created in 1965 and located in Santa Rita do Sapucaí, southern Minas Gerais, also known as the Electronics Valley. It was the first institution of higher education in Telecommunications Engineering in Brazil.

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs – now and in the decades to come.

Parallel Wireless will provide an Open RAN network enabling All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) utilizing Band 7 for the trial as Inatel indicated in the announcement on their website: https://www.inatel.br/imprensa/noticias/negocios/3664-inatel-inicia-testes-de-open-ran-como-parte-do-programa-open-field . This leading-edge network field trial will enable new services and applications for consumers and businesses.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the Latin American region are encouraged to visit the Parallel Wireless cloud-native, Open RAN solutions in action at Inatel in Brazil now through June 2022. Contact Russell Ribeiro at Parallel Wireless to learn more.

Russell Ribeiro, Regional VP LATAM Sales at Parallel Wireless said, "We are excited to partner with Inatel and TIP to showcase our leading-edge cloud-native, O-RAN compliant, Open RAN solutions enabling 4G and 5G broadband connectivity, providing leading edge applications for the citizens of Brazil and other LATAM countries. We are starting this Open Field program with 4G and will evolve to 5G later this year. We believe this program is a very good showroom for MNOs throughout Latin America to come and see our platform in operation in a real field environment."

Gleyson A. dos Santos, Business Development Specialist at Inatel said, "I am thrilled to participate in this field trial with Parallel Wireless and TIP where we will showcase how Open RAN technology enables robust wireless telecommunications products with improved software quality, less maintenance, faster adoption of new technologies and better user experiences."

The setup in test has Comba and Dell Technologies solutions. Mobile Network Operators Brisanet, Claro, TIM and Vivo are partners in the Open Field program.

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless's ALL G (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform has been deployed with global Mobile Network Operators from across six continents and forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Inatel

Inatel - National Institute of Telecommunications is an education, research and technology development center, created in 1965, in Santa Rita do Sapucaí, south of Minas Gerais. It was the first graduate education institution in Telecommunications Engineering in Brazil and currently offers seven graduation courses, lato sensu courses, distance courses and Master's and Doctoral Degrees in Telecommunications. Inatel transfers technology to the market in the areas of software, hardware, consulting, and calibration. It has partnerships with national and multinational technology companies. More information: www.inatel.br.

About the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are pushing infrastructure solutions to promote global connectivity. Half of the world's population is not yet connected to the Internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the myriad of commercial and consumer benefits provided over the Internet, thus impacting GDP growth globally. However, the lack of flexibility in current solutions – exacerbated by a limited choice of technology providers – makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a multi-member community that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We're working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity the world needs – now and for decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

