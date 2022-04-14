Odys Aviation Becomes First VTOL Company to Join City of Long Beach with Plans to Develop Innovative Aircraft

The Newest Member of the Long Beach Aerospace Community is Transforming the Way People Travel

LONG BEACH, Calf., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odys Aviation, the innovative aircraft startup building hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for regional mobility, is excited to announce its relocation to Long Beach, also known as "Space Beach." Odys Aviation recently raised a $12.4M seed funding round to meet its anticipated goal of making door-to-door regional travel simpler, quieter, greener, and more efficient.

Odys Aviation has received $18M in total funding and is accelerating development to join the top-tier companies of the Advanced Air Mobility market. The 15,000 square foot facility on the Long Beach Airport (LGB) will support advanced testing of Odys' VTOL technology, as well as construction and assembly of their first human-scale demonstrators, which will be tested and flown at an off-site test facility outside of Long Beach. The proximity to other innovative entities within the aviation and aerospace industry will help cement Odys' position as a major player among the local community of aerospace startups. Odys expects their aircraft to enter service in 2027.

"We're thrilled to establish our footprint in Long Beach and engage with like-minded aerospace and aviation companies," said James Dorris, Co-founder and CEO of Odys Aviation. "The forward-thinking members of the Space Beach community make this an ideal homebase for Odys to build the future of sustainable, hassle-free travel."

"We're excited to have Odys Aviation join us in Space Beach as they work to improve the commercial flight experience," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "Their mission to make regional travel more innovative, affordable and environmentally friendly fits perfectly with the values and legacy of Long Beach and we're excited to welcome them."

Long Beach has an extended history of hosting some of the aerospace industry's premier companies, including Boeing, Rocket Lab, Virgin Orbit, and Relativity Space. Long Beach meets all of the needs for growing aerospace and aviation companies, such as a diverse pool of talent in the area, proximity to the Los Angeles Airforce Base, Long Beach's airport, and nearby industrial space. Odys Aviation is proud to be the newest member of the Space Beach community as it seeks to re-think the future of travel in a new location with a community that is focused on fostering innovation.

For more information, visit www.odysaviation.com .

About Odys Aviation

Odys Aviation is an advanced air mobility startup that was established in 2019 to make travel seamless and sustainable. The innovative company is building vertical take-off and landing aircraft for the world's busiest travel corridors. With a mission to make door-to-door regional travel smooth, sustainable, and affordable, Odys is transforming aviation to bring everyone closer to everything.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Odys Aviation