MaXXa Uses CBD to Revitalize Skincare Routines

MaXXa is Allied Corp's Popular Cosmetic Brand That Uses CBD to Fight the Aging Process and Help Consumers Maintain Sleek, Glowing Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Corp is an international organization that has made its mission to offer targeted support to those struggling with a variety of health and wellness concerns. Allied operates as an umbrella company for multiple in-house brands. Each of these allows Allied to offer elite, scientifically-backed health solutions that answer specific problems. All of these products are legal for sale in the US as they are under the 0.3% THC threshold.

One of these brands is Allied's cosmetic and beauty label, MaXXa. Each product in the cosmetics and beauty brand's growing catalog focuses on enhancing beauty and managing anti-aging skincare symptoms. As is the case with all of Allied Corp's brands, MaXXa utilizes natural, hemp-infused formulas to offer unique cosmetic solutions for its customers.

Allied Corp CEO Calum Hughes outlines the primary goal of the MaXXa brand, stating that "all of the SKUs in the MaXXa product line are proprietary products that we've spent significant time tailoring to those with different skincare needs. The wide selection of options lets each person choose the items that will be particularly useful for them."

There are half a dozen unique products in the MaXXa catalog at the moment, each one targeting a different area of beauty and anti-aging. These include, among others, radiant facial topicals, ultra-hydrating eye serums, moisturizing vitamin compounds, and silky smooth lip gloss.

Each MaXXa product utilizes a carefully selected combination of organic, natural cosmetic ingredients. As already noted, the most prominent of these is the inclusion of hemp oil. This ancient ingredient has long been associated with treating skin conditions , including dryness, itching, acne, aging, and wrinkles.

Between its combination of powerful ingredients and the targeted design of each product, MaXXa empowers consumers to take their skincare regimen into their own hands. From face creams to lip balms and beyond, the hemp-infused brand is taking cosmetics and skincare to the next level.

About Allied Corp: Allied Corp is an international health and wellness company that is dedicated to helping people treat real-world ailments with cannabinoid health solutions. The company is devoted to using an evidence-informed scientific approach that includes cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development. Over the years, Allied has developed a trio of brands — Maxxa, Equilibrium Bio, and Tactical Relief LLC — which offer a variety of hemp-based solutions that cover cosmetics, physical recovery, and mental health, respectively. Learn more about Allied Corp and its associated brands at alliedcorpbrands.com .

