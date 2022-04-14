iCura Diagnostics Became The First Fully Qualified Multiplex IHC/IF Service Partner of Akoya Biosciences

MALVERN, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a fast growing Contract Research Orgnization (CRO) and clinical diagnostics laboratory, iCura Diagnostics has focused its services on advanced diagnostic techonologies such as multiplexing immunofluorescence (IF)/immunohistochemicstry (IHC), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC), and genomic servcies to promote clinical trials, translational research, and clinica diagnosis. Although the most use cases are toward oncology research, the services are also widely adopted and applied to nerological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, as well as microbiology and congenital defects.

iCura Diagnostics, a CLIA registered Lab for Contract Research and Clinical Diagnosis (PRNewswire)

iCura Diagnostics -- The First Multiplex IHC/IF Service Partner Fully Qualified by Akoya Biosciences

Recently, iCura Diagnostics has been awarded as a fully qualified CRO partner from one of the most widely used multiplexing IHC/IF platform vendor, Akoya Biosciences. This qualifcation confirms and recognized the quality of services provided by iCura and it is the fist of its kind issued by Akoya Biosciences.

iCura Diagnostics is conveniently located in Great Valley Industrial Park, the tri-state area outside of Philadelphia, and close to New Jersey, Delaware, as well as Maryland. The company provides diagnostic testing and servcies for the pharmaceutical industry, academic research center, and partner CRO and laboratories. iCura has a CLIA registered laboratory which has Pennsylvania Department of Health issued laboratory permit for clinical diagnostic tests as well. The company has a highly experienced team composed of board-certified pathologists and PhD level scientists, with active medical licenses and other professional certifications.

The details of the service items could be found on their website, www.icuradx.com, including digital pathology, whole slide imaging, immunohistochemistry, mutiplexing immunofluorescence, image analysis on cancer diagnosis, circulating tumor cells (CTC), biomarker discovery and development, and consultation services for laboratory certification, CLIA and CAP compliance, as well as laboratory permit applications. A full line of genomic services for oncology, microbiology, cardiovascular, as well as other genetic research, including, rtPCR, digital PCR, next generataion sequencing (NGS), is also under development. The company have obtained contracts from and performed services for major pharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, as well as other CRO and laboratory partners. For further information or potential interest for iCura's service, users can fill out a client request form on the website, or call iCura directly at office: (484)5886055; mobile: (424)6452254.

Whole slide digital scanning of 6-marker panel multiplex IF image and HE stained image of lung adenocarcinoma (PRNewswire)

