HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC ON-GRID ELECTRICITY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 INCREASED BY 2. 42% YEAR-ON-YEAR

BEIJING, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its on-grid electricity for the first quarter of 2022.
According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2022, the Company's total on-grid electricity by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 107.717 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.42% over the same period of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China was RMB501.96 per MWh, representing an increase of 19.47% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's market-based electricity sold ratio was 88.92%, representing an increase of 31.58 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's total electricity sold was mainly attributable to:
- The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand and the heating season in the first quarter of 2022. The power plants of the Company in areas such as Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jilin, Hebei, Shandong, Guangxi and Hainan saw a relatively large growth in power generation;
- The Company continued to promote green and low-carbon transformation, the installed capacity of new energy significantly increased year-on-year, which led to the fast growth in new energy generation year on year.
The on-grid electricity (in billion kWh) of the Company in China are listed below:
Type of generation units/region
On-Grid Electricity
January to March
2022
Year-on-Year
Coal-fired
93.365
1.38%
Combined Cycle
6.644
-2.77%
Wind-power
6.26
17.89%
PV
1.087
59.03%
Heilongjiang Province
2.901
-0.24%
Coal-fired
2.43
-6.03%
Wind-power
0.384
32.17%
PV
0.077
142.55%
Biomass power
0.01
——
Jilin Province
2.665
17.57%
Coal-fired
1.977
10.32%
Wind-power
0.544
63.92%
Hydro-power
——
-100.00%
PV
0.069
9.12%
Biomass power
0.076
-5.38%
Liaoning Province
4.097
-2.44%
Coal-fired
3.708
-8.29%
Wind-power
0.345
189.04%
Hydro-power
0.001
116.53%
PV
0.043
19.49%
Inner Mongolia
0.194
25.56%
Wind-power
0.194
25.56%
Hebei Province
3.108
11.72%
Coal-fired
2.846
8.03%
Wind-power
0.17
23.45%
PV
0.092
815.35%
Gansu Province
3.762
-14.45%
Coal-fired
3.244
-13.59%
Wind-power
0.518
-19.48%
Ningxia
0.004
7.34%
PV
0.004
7.34%
Beijing
2.4
1.80%
Coal-fired
0.588
-9.18%
Combined Cycle
1.811
5.95%
Tianjin
1.689
3.03%
Coal-fired
1.213
4.58%
Combined Cycle
0.473
-0.75%
PV
0.003
6.38%
Shanxi Province
2.794
-2.82%
Coal-fired
1.231
-14.60%
Combined Cycle
1.198
1.95%
Wind-power
0.156
41.69%
PV
0.209
40.60%
Shandong Province
21.054
8.56%
Coal-fired
20.302
7.63%
Wind-power
0.496
34.15%
PV
0.169
36.55%
Biomass power
0.087
129.88%
Henan Province
5.551
4.52%
Coal-fired
4.675
7.87%
Combined Cycle
0.027
34.70%
Wind-power
0.844
-11.25%
PV
0.005
-17.34%
Jiangsu Province
9.479
-7.38%
Coal-fired
6.831
-13.42%
Combined Cycle
1.423
17.42%
Wind-power
1.164
8.36%
PV
0.061
3.14%
Shanghai
5.602
4.38%
Coal-fired
5.357
3.82%
Combined Cycle
0.239
18.78%
PV
0.007
-1.41%
Chongqing
3.679
0.36%
Coal-fired
3.086
9.07%
Combined Cycle
0.515
-33.37%
Wind-power
0.078
22.40%
Zhejiang Province
6.72
3.14%
Coal-fired
6.463
1.95%
Combined Cycle
0.036
-78.22%
Wind-power
0.181
——
PV
0.04
292.91%
Hubei Province
4.612
-1.24%
Coal-fired
4.346
-2.29%
Wind-power
0.156
-13.00%
Hydro-power
0.057
48.49%
PV
0.053
1008.82%
Hunan Province
2.622
-3.09%
Coal-fired
2.331
-5.85%
Wind-power
0.178
1.56%
Hydro-power
0.101
120.77%
PV
0.012
33.11%
Jiangxi Province
7.211
39.91%
Coal-fired
6.917
41.71%
Wind-power
0.209
9.40%
PV
0.085
3.53%
Anhui Province
1.888
22.50%
Coal-fired
1.574
25.43%
Wind-power
0.282
10.10%
Hydro-power
0.019
-39.33%
PV
0.014
——
Fujian Province
3.814
-10.22%
Coal-fired
3.811
-10.24%
PV
0.003
18.38%
Guangdong Province
6.32
-11.90%
Coal-fired
5.531
-11.67%
Combined Cycle
0.783
-13.55%
PV
0.006
-1.65%
Guangxi
0.196
6.47%
Combined Cycle
0.102
-3.08%
Wind-power
0.094
19.11%
Yunnan Province
2.769
-9.15%
Coal-fired
2.591
-10.76%
Wind-power
0.177
22.56%
Hydro-power
0.001
354.69%
Guizhou Province
0.179
145.18%
Wind-power
0.064
17.68%
PV
0.115
515.04%
Hainan Province
2.408
4.74%
Coal-fired
2.314
7.69%
Combined Cycle
0.037
-58.75%
Wind-power
0.028
29.91%
Hydro-power
0.009
-48.04%
PV
0.021
-11.05%
Total
107.717
2.42%
Note 1: In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ministry of Finance's "the Interpretation No. 15 of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises " notice, the on-grid electricity generated by the commissioning units is included in the electricity statistics, and the on-grid electricity generated by the commissioning units in the same period of the previous year is restated and adjusted.
For the first quarter of 2022, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.7% in Singapore, representing an increase of 2.1 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)
Unit type
Controlled installed
Equity-based installed
Thermal power
40.0
24.0
Wind-power
1,491.7
1,408.9
PV
860.3
845.8
Hydro-power
1.4
1.4
Acquisitions
30.0
30.0
Total
2,423.4
2,310.1
Note 2: According to Note 1, the statistical caliber of installed capacity is adjusted accordingly.
Besides, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the first quarter of 2022.
In conclusion, as of 31 March 2022, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 121,118 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 108,588 MW.
