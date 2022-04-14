GLAXON™ Has Landed at GNC: Company Introduces Robust Product Line From Category Leader

Using the latest innovations from the known galaxy and made with "real science" GNC grows partnership

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When GLAXON™ was first piloted as part of GNC Ventures in 2021, GNC knew the brand and its products, using the latest innovation and made with "real science," had massive potential. The investment in GLAXON'S™ mold-breaking in-your-face style with the latest science and nutrition solutions, immediately helped GNC drive product innovation within the active nutrition industry. And now, for adventurers interested in even more products at the forefront of science, there is an array of GLAXON™ products available at GNC retail locations and at GNC.com.

"GNC is driven by innovation and GLAXON™ is fortifying our commitment in that category," said Kevin Maloberti, Vice President of Merchandising, GNC. "This brand launch is a continuation of our partnership and commitment to our consumers to provide the most advanced and effective products in the market."

The GLAXON™ brand of products at GNC consists of the following innovations which are rolling out in-stores and online:

"We're really proud of our GLAXON™ products and the partnership with GNC," said Sam Strange, Partner, President, GLAXON™. "We are staunchly loyal to the idea that health and wellness products ought to be future-thinking and push the boundaries for the sake of performance. Our collaboration with GNC allows us to continue our mission without sacrificing quality and scaling to consumer needs."

With a product portfolio comprised of delicious new flavors like Orchard Iced Tea, Midnight Cherry, Citrus Splash, and more, GLAXON™ products will help make workouts out-of-this-world.

GLAXON™ officially launched at GNC in March 2022 in partnership with GNC. Previously the brand was recognized, while in development, by industry heavyweight Stack3d as "Newcomer of the Year 2020" and subsequently "Brand of the Year".

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About GLAXON™

GLAXON™ is a brand of mold breaking dietary supplements with an emphasis on cross category lifestyle solutions beyond just the active nutrition space. GLAXON™ is one of the fastest growing brands in the space that has become an emerging leader in market innovation. Leveraging growth by disruptive thought-provoking branding, product education, and transparent supplements that provide lifestyle solutions. GLAXON™ is headquartered in a 100,000 sq ft facility of product incubation including: design, formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. GLAXON™ headquarters is uniquely built to fast-track product concepts from R&D to fully finished products all under one roof remaining true to the company mantra, "Made with Real Science". GLAXON™ can be found at GNC, GLAXON.com, and select retailers globally. For more information visit GLAXON.com or find us on Instagram and TikTok.

