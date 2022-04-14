CL ENTERPRISES WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVES IN RESPONSE TO STRONG GROWTH

PERU, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week CL Enterprises announced the hiring of key executives across several of its subsidiary companies to enhance management depth, business capabilities, and continued growth.

With its 'Small Towns. Big Ideas' vision, CL Enterprises has invested heavily in the creation of new businesses and new jobs throughout the Midwest, from hospitality, to wood manufacturing, technology, agriculture and aviation. Its real estate development business is focused on the restoration and repurposing of iconic old buildings in the historic core of small towns. (PRNewswire)

Blake Rohrabaugh joins the Tangled Roots Brewing Company as CEO, with a particular focus on driving operational excellence and growth across the company's expanding portfolio of restaurants in Illinois. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Blake brings a long and successful track record of building strong hospitality businesses. Until recently Director of Operations at Atomic Hospitality Group, he was formerly VP Operations and Beverage Innovation at the Bar Louie restaurant brand, which grew exponentially during his tenure.

As the Tangled Roots business continues to grow its brand, Keith Pearse assumes leadership of the beverage business, as CEO of TRBC Brewing and the Chicago Beer Company. His deep, two decades of beer industry experience will enhance the business across all dimensions.

Michelle Scott-Christ is joining Starved Rock Wood Products as Chief Financial Officer, at a time when the company is rapidly expanding its business. With the opening of its new showroom in Glenview, the company is experiencing significant growth in cabinet sales across Chicagoland, as well as securing sizeable new contracts with regional and national builders and contractors.

Michelle graduated from University of Dubuque with a bachelors degree in Accounting and an MBA in Business Admin. Throughout her career, she has worked in various industries and held numerous responsibilities in both private and public sectors. Initially she began in public accounting. Then twelve years ago, she joined her first manufacturing company and has been growing her industrial depth ever since, holding key leadership roles in accounting and operations for a company in the medical device industry and another in the automotive traffic control industry.

Revv Aviation sees the arrival of two senior executives: Shay Brokemond becomes CFO, while Danny Looney is joining the company as Director of Operations.

Shay has been working with Revv Aviation as a financial consultant over the past year, as the company acquired several existing Fixed Based Operators (FBOs) to create the new Revv Aviation company. An engineering graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, with an MBA from Northwestern, Shay first came to Revv from the world of venture capital and private equity (11.2 Ventures LLC). Before that she enjoyed a long and successful career at investment bank William Blair, where she was Managing Director.

A veteran of the aviation business, Looney brings over thirty-five years of experience, as a senior executive in companies such as Sky King and Choice Air, and also as a consultant to many other businesses and governments within the aviation and aerospace sectors. Looney has expertise in many of the services Revv offers: FAA Certifications, start-up operations, airline training solutions, aircraft evaluations and acquisitions, marketing and sales, compliance, charter support and brokerage, FAA consultations and business development.

CLE President, Hinesh Patel, welcomed all the hires as an exciting new chapter in the development of the CL Enterprises Group. He stated, "This is an incredible time for the portfolio of businesses. We have unprecedented levels of growth. These dynamic executives will enable us to continue building business value and expand our ability to serve customers."

"2022 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for the company," Patel added. "Our Small Towns. Big Ideas vision has really helped us create a point of difference in the market, and we are seeing strong growth in our aviation business, our wood manufacturing business and, after two challenging years, a much more buoyant hospitality and restaurant business. We want to ensure we steer this growth in a sustainable way, and so we are delighted to be able to add such a wealth of experience and talent to the management teams of all different companies."

CL Enterprises is the holding company for the Carus-Limberger family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CL Enterprises