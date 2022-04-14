CALPORTLAND® CONVERTS MOJAVE CEMENT PLANT PRODUCTION TO PORTLAND-LIMESTONE CEMENT

GLENDORA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland proudly announces the conversion of their Mojave cement plant to ADVANCEMENT™ HS, a blended portland-limestone cement. The plant, located in southern California annually produces approximately 1.3 million tons of cement. By switching production from ordinary portland cement to portland-limestone cement, the plant will reduce its carbon emissions by 10% on a per ton basis. This equates to removing 25,411 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for one year.

"CalPortland continues its commitment to producing sustainable, resilient materials," said CalPortland President/CEO Allen Hamblen. "Portland-limestone cements significantly reduce the amount of CO 2 emissions produced during the cement manufacturing process without sacrificing performance. The ADVANCEMENT™ line of products is another key solution to helping CalPortland and our customers, achieve our carbon reduction goals."

The transition from ordinary portland cement to portland-limestone cement supports the Portland Cement Association's Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality, and the industry's overall efforts to address climate change.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

