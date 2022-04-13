Veris Residential, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties, today announces that it will host its first quarter 2022 financial results webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., eastern. The Company will release its results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mack-Cali Realty Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (646) 828-8073 and requesting the Veris Residential first quarter 2022 earnings conference call or by using confirmation code 6283762. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay: Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Veris Residential's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://www.verisresidential.com/.

Investors

Anna Malhari

Chief Operating Officer

investors@verisresidential.com

Media

Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

veris-residential@gasthalter.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.