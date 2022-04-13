Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Central Texas

SALADO, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at five Central Texas facilities to residents impacted by the Salado tornado and severe storms that hit the region early Tuesday evening.

Hail and high-speed winds damaged multiple buildings and homes across Bell and Williamson Counties. Accessibility to local storage can assist in the community's recovery and rebuilding after natural disasters.

"As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we want to provide them with a secure place to store their possessions," stated Matthew McMillan, U-Haul Area District Vice President of Central Texas. "These storms have left destruction behind. Those in need can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings free for one month."

U-Haul is offering to deliver U-Box containers to residents' homes in Central Texas at no cost as part of the goodwill gesture. This includes the retrieval of U-Box containers after 30 days of free usage.

Additionally, U-Haul has a variety of boxes and other moving supplies it is making available to assist those in need. The free supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for a limited time at participating locations.

Customers needing boxes can also utilize the Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an in-store area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and other members of the community can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location for this purpose.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midway

3914 S. General Bruce Drive

Temple, TX 76502

(254) 727-7216

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Temple

215 SW H K Dodgen Loop

Temple, TX 76502

(254) 770-3001

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Centex

3501 E. Central TX Expressway

Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 699-8334

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Killeen

102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Killeen, TX 76541

(254) 526-9626

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Twin Creek

1507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 532-3001

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

