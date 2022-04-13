Productboard Announces Faranak Raissi As New SVP of People and Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Productboard, the customer-centric product management platform that helps teams get the right products to market faster, announced Faranak Raissi is joining the company as SVP of People and Culture. Raissi joins Productboard from Atlassian, and will report to CEO Hubert Palan. She will lead Productboard's global people teams across North America and Europe.

Raissi was most recently VP of HR at Atlassian, where she was the head of the global HR business partners, as well as interim head of total rewards, and interim chief people officer. She helped create the people strategy as the company grew from 2,800 employees to over 6,000. Prior to Atlassian, she had leadership roles at Gap, Inc. where she was responsible for talent management, learning & development, rewards and more across Gap's Supply Chain organization. Raissi has also held HR leadership roles at companies including Medtronic, Activision, Cardinal Health, and Sun Microsystems.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Faranak to the Productboard team," said Hubert Palan, CEO & Founder of Productboard. "The company is experiencing an incredible period of growth at the moment having raised our latest Series D round and also being named the 1,000th unicorn. As we continue on this positive trajectory, I believe Faranak is the right leader to help us scale high performing, diverse teams across North America, Europe, and beyond. We're all looking forward to working with her to strengthen our culture and help our teams do their best work."

"Productboard has built a phenomenal product that is helping thousands of other companies make a positive impact on their customers," said Raissi. "I'm so proud to be joining at a time where the team feels more passionate about its mission than ever, and look forward to helping the company scale through this next phase of growth."

Raissi holds a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from UC Berkeley, and a master's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University. She also holds a coaching certification through CTI (Coaches Training Institute).

Productboard is the customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market, faster. Over 5,400 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPath, use Productboard to understand what users need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap. With offices in San Francisco, Prague, and Vancouver, Productboard is backed by leading investors like Dragoneer Investment Group, Tiger Global Management, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Credo Ventures. Learn more at productboard.com

Neha Jewalikar, neha.jewalikar@productboard.com

