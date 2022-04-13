InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Keep Socks Together (OCM-1484)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to ensure that a pair of socks remains together," said an inventor, from Diamond Bar, Calif., "so I invented the SNAP-ON SOCKS. My design eliminates the hassle of having to sort and match socks when doing the laundry."

The invention provides an effective way to keep pairs of socks together during laundering and storage. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost or missing socks. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases organization. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

