IGT Wins Second Consecutive "Casino Supplier of the Year" Honor at 2022 Global Gaming Awards London

Company recognized as top gaming supplier in acclaimed global awards program

LONDON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Casino Supplier of the Year" award at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards London. This marks the second year in a row that the Company received the notable honor.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

The annual EMEA-focused awards program, led by Gambling Insider magazine, recognizes the gaming industry's strongest performers across the previous 12 months. Winners were selected by a panel of 60 gaming industry executives and announced during an awards ceremony on April 11, 2022.

"Once again, IGT has confirmed its position as the industry's leading end-to-end casino supplier by winning this distinguished award at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards London," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "This significant recognition is a reflection of IGT's dedicated employees worldwide and our commitment to developing and supplying superior products and services to our customers that drive outstanding results."

"IGT has proven that it continues to lead the industry by providing casinos with exceptional products that create best-in-class user experiences for their customers," said Julian Perry, Gambling Insider Chief Operating Officer. "It is an honor to recognize IGT's position as a leading global casino supplier with this highly regarded award for the second year in a row."

To learn more about the Global Gaming Awards London, click here . For more information, visit IGT.com , follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC