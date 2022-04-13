Heffernan Insurance Brokers Announces Advancement of Key Leadership

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has announced leadership changes as Brian Dantzig, Elizabeth Bishop, and John Tallarida expand their roles within the organization effective January 1, 2022.

Elizabeth Bishop, current Executive Vice President, will become Chief Sales Officer for the company, tasked with overseeing key sales strategies, producer trainings, and Heffernan's niche practices. She will also continue her oversight of Personal Lines, Petaluma Commercial, and Portland operations and will work directly with Brian in that regard.

Brian Dantzig, current Executive Vice President, will become the President of Retail with all Heffernan retail branches reporting to him. Brian's prior responsibilities included serving as branch manager for the Walnut Creek home office, overseeing the Missouri, Arizona and Philadelphia locations, and management of the Claims Consulting division. Brian started with Heffernan in 1999, bringing with him innovative ideas, insurance expertise, and enthusiasm.

Finally, John Tallarida, current Executive Vice President and CEO of Costero Brokers Ltd., will be Heffernan's Director of Carrier Relations overseeing all carrier relations for Heffernan Group. John will also be responsible for Heffernan's new cyber panel initiative and continue as CEO of Costero Brokers Ltd., located in the UK. He will immediately transition out of his direct retail branch responsibilities. John started with Heffernan in 1991 and has been integral in hiring many of its producers and starting a variety of offices, most recently the UK operation for Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

"As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, it becomes even more important that we are structured in such a way that enables us to achieve our goals," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "I have always felt that one of the most important aspects of my role is to make sure individuals are set up in positions that will allow them to enjoy their work and be as successful as they can be."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers



Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, San Jose, San Mateo, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Cypress, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

