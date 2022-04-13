The Harmonist, founded by Lola Tillyaeva (Till), receives nomination at 2022 Fragrance Foundations Award

Sacred Water's packaging, designed by Lola Tillyaeva in collaboration with Commission Studio, selected as a finalist in the 'Packaging of the Year, Luxury' category

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harmonist's Sacred Water Packaging has been nominated at the prestigious 2022 US Fragrance Foundation Awards under 'Packaging of the Year, Luxury'.

Founded in 2016, The Harmonist is a rising star in the fragrance industry and has been acclaimed for its unique approach to crafting its perfumes. The new packaging of Sacred Water, designed by founder Lola Tillyaeva (Till) in collaboration with London-based Commission Studio, reflects the brand's bespoke approach to fragrances and ongoing commitment to the environment. With a business model built on sustainability, The Harmonist utilizes recyclable materials at every possible touchpoint, including its Pochet glass-refillable bottles inspired by ancient alchemists and its deluxe packaging.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the US Fragrance Foundation. I would like to extend my gratitude to Commission Studio for collaborating with me on this project. Sustainability is the pillar The Harmonist is built on, and this nomination is a testament to the fact that sustainability and luxury can go hand in hand. We will continue to be a force of innovation in the industry," said The Harmonist founder, Lola Tillyaeva (Till).

Sacred Water has also been nominated under the category of 'Universal Luxury' at this year's US Fragrance Foundation Awards. Part of The Harmonist's Yang Collection, Sacred Water is a universal perfume with notes of citrus fruit, fresh spice, and minerality.

The Harmonist is inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui, and all the brand's fragrances embrace aspects of the Yin and Yang duality and the five elements – wood, fire, earth, water, and metal. Each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony, and wellbeing.

The US Fragrance Foundation will announce the award on June 9, 2022, at their annual awards ceremony in New York City.

Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till)

Lola Tillyaeva (Till) is a Wellbeing Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, Humanitarian and the visionary behind The Harmonist. An inspiring voice within the wellness and beauty space, Lola published her widely appraised self-care book "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing" in September 2020.

Originally from Uzbekistan, Lola created the Paris-based Maison de l'Ouzbékistan, a gallery that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan. Lola is also a devoted philanthropist and founded the "You Are Not Alone Foundation" in 2002 to provide homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan.

