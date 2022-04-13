Digimarc Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) today released its inaugural ESG Impact Report, setting the baseline for the company's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) disclosures.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The ESG Impact Report 2021 outlines key risks and opportunities in line with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, which are designed to help companies disclose financially material sustainability information to investors and capture the company's most material ESG impacts across three pillars: People, Product, and Planet.

"ESG is not just relevant for Digimarc, it's at the core of our business. By illuminating the journey of our customers' products – from production to consumption and end of life – we can provide the trusted intelligence necessary to solve complex societal challenges," said Mignon Senuta, VP of ESG Engagement and Corporate Communications for Digimarc. "And Digimarc has a proven track record of addressing such challenges at scale for more than 20 years by deterring counterfeiting of banknotes and protecting public confidence in currency," Senuta explained.

Digimarc's governance structure sets the foundation of our ESG strategy and drives integration across all areas of company operation. For every material ESG impact identified, Impact Owners, who are members of executive leadership, are assigned accountability for each topic, and day-to-day responsibility is assigned to Impact Managers, who are subject-matter experts throughout the organization. Perspectives from Impact Owners on the importance of ESG integration at Digimarc are presented throughout the report.

Forward looking goals include setting targets and strategies across our three core pillars of People, Product and Planet, improving transparency by continuing to improve the company's ESG data collection and tools, and further formalizing alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information.

For more information about Digimarc's ESG approach and the progress it is making, visit https://www.digimarc.com/about/company/our-commitment.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc illuminates a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation