Rich Talent Group appoints Nicole Reboe as President

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Talent Group (RTG), executive recruiting firm known for its track record of building diverse leadership teams and boards, announced the appointment of Nicole Reboe as President, effective immediately.

Rich Talent Group (PRNewswire)

As President, Reboe will partner closely with Founder and CEO, Jana Rich and team to guide the firm towards further impact around its mission of building diverse leadership teams and boards.

Reboe has spent more than 20 years as a senior executive recruiter. "She brings an impressive depth of experience, having worked in-house in talent acquisition and in global executive search firms. Plus, her passion and expertise around DE&I make her a truly special fit for our team," said Rich, "Every day, our clients entrust us with helping them build some of the most innovative leadership teams and boards in business. With Nicole, we look forward to expanding this important work."

Reboe joins RTG from Brunswick Group, a leading global strategic communications advisory firm, where she led Partner hiring in the US, across Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. She was also appointed the firm's first Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, with oversight for all firmwide actions to advance DE&I. Previously, she held positions at executive search firms, Spencer Stuart and Heidrick & Struggles.

"I am honored to be joining Rich Talent Group, a firm that has been at the forefront of pushing boundaries and building transformational leadership teams," said Reboe, "I'm passionate about how the firm challenges typical exclusionary hiring models, which allows us to unlock greater potential for clients and candidates. I believe executive search can be a force for good. And RTG has the track record of making this belief a reality."

About Rich Talent Group

Rich Talent Group partners with today's visionary companies to build transformative leadership teams and boards that help change the world. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has become a leader in advocating for diversity and creating more diverse and inclusive teams across the country. In 2021, 90% of the candidates RTG recruited into operating roles added diversity as women, People of Color, and/or LGBTQ+. And that was 100% for boards. With offices in San Francisco and New York, RTG works with both early-stage companies and larger established organizations in consumer and technology spaces. In 2021, RTG joined kyu —a global collective of best-in-class creative companies.

www.richtalentgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rich Talent Group