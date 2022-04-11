The Nature Conservancy's Second Annual Earth Day Virtual Summit to Explore Climate Change and the Fight for Our Future

John Kerry, Meryl Streep, Paul Hawken, and Dr. Michael E. Mann, among many others, gather for a discussion about the fate of the planet and our path forward.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy in California is hosting its second annual Earth Day Virtual Summit for audiences across California and the globe on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Earth Day Virtual Summit will bring together environmental luminaries, scientists, entertainers, policymakers, and business leaders in a forum on adapting to climate change, energy alternatives, and tackling plastic pollution.

The summit will feature conservation luminaries and advocates including John Kerry, Meryl Streep, and Adam McKay, renowned scientists and environmentalists Dr. Michael E. Mann, Paul Hawken, Dr. John Francis, Eric and Julia Rignot, energy advocate and inventor Saul Griffith, head of Patagonia, Inc. Jenna Johnson, professional ski mountaineer and athlete-activist Caroline Gleich, and National Geographic Explorer and wildlife filmmaker Malaika Vaz.

This year's Summit theme is "Fighting for Our Future" and will center our discussions on some of our planet's most pressing problems, and the urgency with which we need to move to solve them in order to mitigate and adapt to the devastating effects of climate change on our planet. The Summit will feature panel discussions and one-on-one conversations designed to provide inspiration, exchange of scientific perspectives, and an exploration of nature-based solutions needed to overcome our unprecedented global challenges.

The 2022 Earth Day Virtual Summit is free to attend. For more details on the program and to register, please visit: http://TNCearthday.org

Event hashtag: #FightForOurFuture

