Heartland Dental Welcomes Sarah Jackson as Chief Human Resources Officer

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), today announced the appointment of Sarah Jackson as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Jackson joins the company's senior leadership team under the direction of Pat Bauer, President and CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome Sarah to Heartland Dental," said Bauer. "She brings with her a wealth of experience across strategic HR, leading complex organizational operations, business planning and change management initiatives. Her valuable insights and proven people leadership will help us continue to provide a constructive environment for our supported doctors and team members, enabling our ongoing growth and success."

Jackson most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc, a public gaming company, where she led a large network of HR professionals responsible for providing motivation, direction, and guidance to corporate and field senior executives.

"This is an exciting time to join Heartland Dental as the company continues to realize rapid growth and expansion. It's a privilege to join this team of talented individuals who are partnering with our supported doctors to change the way that people access high-quality dental care. I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter with Heartland Dental," said Jackson.

Prior to Isle of Capri Casinos, Jackson was the president and lead partner at Strategic Collaborative Journeys, LLC, where she worked with large ownership groups while counseling senior teams on various topics in the hospitality industry. She was also the SVP of Human Resources for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. and a member of their executive team.

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,300 doctors in over 1,600 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

