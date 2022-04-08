Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Program Dashboard Now Live

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program dashboard has launched with detailed data about the Commonwealth's homeowner relief program for individuals who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), has made a program dashboard publicly available to provide a real-time snapshot of both statewide and county-level totals and information on the program.

"PAHAF is making a difference in the lives of eligible homeowners across Pennsylvania," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "Now, the launch of a data-rich dashboard will help keep state and community leaders, partners, and other stakeholders well informed with up-to-date program results and statistics."

The dashboard includes cumulative totals and trends about PAHAF applications submitted and approved and funds disbursed, as well as amounts requested by applicants. All dashboard data can be filtered to show county-specific views. In addition, the dashboard shows applications submitted and approved by household income and by the number of applicants that meet the U.S. Department of the Treasury Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) definition of "socially disadvantaged."

The PAHAF program opened for applications on February 1. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was awarded more than $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through HAF.

The fund supports Pennsylvania homeowners whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income (AMI) and are facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PAHAF uses these funds to provide eligible Pennsylvania homeowners with financial assistance to prevent and/or ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement, and utility disconnection.

View the PAHAF program dashboard at www.pahaf.org/program-dashboard and visit www.pahaf.org for more resources and information about the program.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $15.9 billion of funding for more than 186,412 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 138,000 rental units, distributed approximately $191 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,520 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

