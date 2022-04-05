Newcastle Integrates Epson POS Receipt Printer in New Mobile Powered POS Station

New POS Station with Epson Thermal Printer Offers Full Mobile All-in-One Solution for Retail and Hospitality Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's retail and hospitality settings, frictionless check-out is a must-have to remain competitive and ensure customer satisfaction. Epson, a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, and Newcastle Systems, a leading provider of industrial mobile-powered carts designed to make retail floors more efficient, have partnered to deliver a new, fully mobile all-in-one line-busting POS solution.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Enabling businesses to create flexible and safe check-out locations from anywhere in the store – indoor or outdoor – the new Mobile Powered POS Station combines an Epson receipt printer and a lightweight, yet durable Newcastle POS powered cart. The Mobile Powered POS Station can use one of many Epson printers, including the OmniLink® TM-T88 series, TM-m30II-NT , OmniLink TM-m50, as well as the award-winning OmniLink TM-m30II-SL compact thermal with built-in tablet mount, and the recently released OmniLink TM-L100 liner-free compatible thermal label printer.

"I think everyone has been in a situation in which they've abandoned a purchase, or at least considered it, because the checkout line was too long," said Kevin Ledversis, director of sales, Newcastle Systems, Inc. "The ideal solution to quickly eliminate long lines during peak periods, this new mobile powered POS station with an Epson printer gives businesses the flexibility to add mobile POS locations whenever and wherever they are needed, and further help to facilitate a positive customer shopping experience."

The Mobile Powered POS Station offers remote power, eliminating dangerous extension cords and costly ceiling drops. Designed specifically with high-traffic retail and hospitality markets in mind, the new solution helps ensure customer and employee safety by allowing for safe distancing, with flexible check-out locations almost anywhere indoor or outdoor, making it ideal for curbside pick-up, parking lot events or garden centers. The station can also be customized to match a business's brand.

"The pandemic has re-shaped the retail and hospitality market, creating a rapid shift in demand for quick and seamless check-out transactions, leaving businesses with a need for durable and flexible POS solutions that better meet their customers' needs," said Frank Anzures, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America, Inc. "Epson receipt printers are designed to save much needed space and users can choose a model to be configured for tabletop or kiosk self-service use. Leveraging the printer with a Newcastle POS powered cart, retail and hospitality businesses are provided with a fully mobile line-busting solution their busy environments demand."

The Newcastle POS powered cart is equipped with an integrated power system designed to hold and power up to four devices for at least eight hours of normal use. When power is running low, businesses can swap out a battery for continuous AC Power.

Newcastle Systems has previously integrated Epson ColorWorks® on-demand color label printers into its mobile-powered workstations to create ideal solutions for on-demand finished goods labeling, as well as Epson WorkForce® Pro WF-M5299 monochrome inkjet printers for battery-powered mobile workstations for round-the-clock warehouse shifts.

Availability

The new Mobile Powered POS station with the Epson OmniLink TM-m30II-SL thermal receipt printer is available now through BlueStar, a global solutions distributor. For more information, visit https://www.bluestarinc.com/index.php?id=5439.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Feature available for iOS® devices and Android™ devices running Android 10 or later. Tablet and cable not included.

2 Only works with iOS devices.

EPSON, ColorWorks and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.