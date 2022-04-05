MLB and Diamond Kinetics Launch Youth Partnership Aimed at Intersection of 'Digital and Real-World Play'

Diamond Kinetics becomes the Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a long-term strategic partnership that includes MLB gaining an equity stake in the company, Diamond Kinetics (DK) becomes the new "Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball" as the two organizations look to enhance the world of physical skill development through digital experiences.

The Diamond Kinetics' partnership with MLB will place an emphasis on making player development fun for kids by providing hitting and throwing technology that allows players to enter into a digital gamification environment where they can earn achievements, challenge themselves, compete with friends, and track improvement while interacting with MLB clubs, game content, Statcast data, and partners in unique and exciting ways.

"We believe the combination of Diamond Kinetics technology and MLB content will make swinging a bat and throwing a ball more fun than ever for today's youth player," said David James, MLB's VP of Baseball and Softball Development. "We're excited about the Diamond Kinetics partnership because it allows us to meet young players where they already are, in the digital world, and leveraging technology to make getting better at baseball even more enjoyable."

MLB will expand Diamond Kinetics tech integration into key initiatives like PlayBall, RBI programs, and localized club activations. Additionally because Diamond Kinetics technology is rooted in player evaluation and development, metrics-based analytics services will continue to support scouting efforts like the MLB Draft Combine and elite development programs such as USA Baseball's Player Development Pipeline League (PDPL). Whether it's at home, in the backyard, on the diamond, or in a facility, Diamond Kinetics mobile apps allow kids to engage in the sports of baseball and softball any place, anytime, and with anyone. This contextually relevant integration will help young players establish a deeper connection with Major League Baseball and with the sport in general.

"We are excited to partner with Major League Baseball in such an integrated and powerful way," said Diamond Kinetics co-founder and CEO C.J. Handron, "As Major League Baseball's Trusted Youth Development Platform, together we will roll out fun, engaging, and instructional content through our apps to players at all skill levels, from beginners who want to discover the game and build their foundation to advanced players looking to fine-tune their skills and reach their potential."

