Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March May 4, 2022

Interim Report January - June July 22, 2022

Interim Report January - September October 28, 2022

April 5, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

