GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2022

Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SÃO PAULO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 93.0%. Total seats increased 100.5% and the number of departures increased by 101.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 113.9% and the load factor was 79.5%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 86.1% and demand (RPK) increased by 106.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.6%. The volume of departures increased by 98.0% and seats increased by 97.1%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 111 million, the demand (RPK) was 87 million and international load factor was 78.0%.

March/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Mar/22

 Mar/21

% Var.

     1Q22

       1Q21

    % Var.

Mar/22

LTM

Mar/21

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

15,275

7,581

101.5%

48,777

32,898

48.3%

150,019

94,470

58.8%


Seats (thousand)

2,669

1,331

100.5%

8,405

5,746

46.3%

26,311

16,451

59.9%


ASK (million)

3,105

1,609

93.0%

10,110

6,999

44.4%

30,127

19,679

53.1%


RPK (million)

2,470

1,154

113.9%

8,190

5,592

46.5%

24,743

15,770

56.9%


Load factor

79.5%

71.8%

7.8 p.p

81.0%

79.9%

1.1 p.p

82.1%

80.1%

2.0 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,093

937

123.3%

6,746

4,498

50.0%

21,058

12,928

62.9%


Domestic GOL











Departures

15,013

7,581

98.0%

48,011

32,898

45.9%

148,948

94,464

57.7%


Seats (thousand)

2,623

1,331

97.1%

8,405

5,746

46.3%

26,127

16,450

58.8%


ASK (million)

2,994

1,609

86.1%

9,769

6,999

39.6%

29,661

19,675

50.8%


RPK (million)

2,383

1,154

106.4%

7,933

5,592

41.9%

24,391

15,768

54.7%


Load factor

79.6%

71.8%

7.8 p.p

81.2%

79.9%

1.3 p.p

82.2%

80.1%

2.1 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

2,056

937

119.3%

6,643

4,498

47.7%

20,917

12,928

61.8%


International GOL











Departures

262

0

N.A.

766

0

N.A.

1,071

6

17750.0%


Seats (thousand)

46

0

N.A.

133

0

N.A.

183

1

16331.9%


ASK (million)

111

0

N.A.

340

0

N.A.

466

4

11605.7%


RPK (million)

87

0

N.A.

257

0

N.A.

352

2

15642.7%


Load factor

78.0%

0

N.A.

75.6%

0

N.A.

75.5%

56.2%

19.4 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

37

0

N.A.

103

0

N.A.

141

1

22635.2%


On-time Departures

94.8%

97.9%

-3.1 p.p

92.9%

96.6%

-3.8 p.p

93.0%

95.6%

-2.6 p.p


Flight Completion

99.7%

96.5%

3.2 p.p

99.7%

98.2%

1.5 p.p

99.3%

97.6%

1.6 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.5

3.5

58.0%

14.7

9.9

48.9%

46.8

30.6

52.8%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. 

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations 
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL") 
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-march-2022-301518456.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.