Dr. Adam Saltman Appointed Chief Medical Officer of ChemImage

Seasoned MD, PhD brings clinical expertise and technology vision to accelerate company's growth in the healthcare space

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --ChemImage, a leader in molecular chemical imaging, today announced the appointment of Adam Saltman, MD, PhD as its Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Saltman will provide leadership and direction to Clinical Affairs while expanding the approach for the company's patented technology in medical applications. He will also serve on ChemImage's Executive Management Team, where his experience as a board-certified physician and healthcare technology innovator will bring invaluable insights and knowledge to the organization.

Dr. Adam Saltman, ChemImage Chief Medical Officer (PRNewswire)

Dr. Saltman brings a wealth of clinical experience and unique expertise applying machine learning technology in improving patient care. He was previously the Chief Medical Officer at digital health company, Eko, where he excelled in the advancement of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in healthcare. Prior to Eko, Dr. Saltman practiced cardiothoracic surgery until 2013 when he joined the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Medical Officer. There, he played a major role in shaping the emerging FDA guidelines around AI-enabled Medical Devices. During his tenure, Dr. Saltman developed methods that employ decision analysis tools to help FDA and industry minimize risk from medical device problems while maintaining access to effective devices. He also co-wrote a whitepaper outlining a new regulatory approach to AI and Machine Learning algorithms.

"We are excited by the addition of Dr. Saltman to the ChemImage team," ChemImage President and Founder, Patrick Treado stated. "His clinical expertise coupled with his vision for the future of healthcare will help advance ChemImage as a Life Science organization and move us toward our goal of enabling the Awareness of Things®."

Dr. Saltman commented, "I'm excited and honored to join the ChemImage team and lead the clinical organization. Moving boldly into the healthcare space, ChemImage has the technology, vision, and drive to change the way patients are cared for. Its Molecular Chemical Imaging technology will revolutionize medical and surgical treatment, improving patient outcomes while generating new knowledge."

Dr. Saltman is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the American Heart Association. He has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, served on editorial boards, conducted competitively funded research projects, and is certified as a Quality Improvement Associate by the American Society for Quality. He also recently joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organization for the most respected tech leaders and executives. Dr. Saltman received his MD and PhD degrees in Electrophysiology from Columbia University, in addition to an MS in Health Informatics from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a BA in Biochemistry from Harvard University.

About ChemImage Corporation

ChemImage Corporation is committed to empowering the world with real-time autonomous smart chemical imaging technology to enhance users' situational awareness and decision making. The company's proprietary, state-of-the-art chemical imaging sensors, algorithms, and computer vision analysis software empower medical device, pharmaceutical and life science companies, as well as security and law enforcement professionals, to take on the world's challenging health and safety needs with the Awareness of Things® (AoT®). With performance leading chemical imaging technology and advanced software and algorithms, ChemImage strives to bring a new level of situational awareness to people in their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.chemimage.com.

ChemImage Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.





