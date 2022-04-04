ResMan's Elizabeth Francisco Appointed Chief Experience Officer for Inhabit IQ

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, a software company serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries, announced today that prop-tech veteran Elizabeth Francisco will serve as the company's first Chief Experience Officer, reporting to Inhabit CEO Lisa Stinnett.

In this role, Francisco will be responsible for enhancing the company's brand recognition and further building trust among stakeholders. While remaining focused on ResMan, she will work across the Inhabit portfolio to ensure each step of the customer and employee lifecycles is positive and rewarding. Francisco will represent ResMan and other Inhabit brands when speaking at NMHC, NAA, and other events. In addition, she will collaborate with the vacation vertical through Inhabit's Government Affairs Director Scott Leggat to advocate for clients in the vacation rental sector.

"Over the last 25 years in the multifamily industry, Elizabeth has become a trusted leader and expert in the space," said Stinnett. "From her extensive background as a successful asset manager, to the last ten years in executive leadership with ResMan, she has built a deep understanding of property management needs that is only matched by her drive to create solutions that empower and engage end users."

As a strategic and collaborative leader, Francisco was part of the original founding team at ResMan, where she became an influencer and sought-after speaker in the residential and multifamily property management market. In her new post, she will represent the company and its products and services through various channels to demonstrate Inhabit's unique value proposition in the market. Additionally, Francisco will work to bolster employee understanding of the customers' journey and satisfaction. She will champion both client and employee perspectives for strategic decision-making.

Francisco added, "I am energized to join the Inhabit leadership team on their mission to provide great experiences for customers and employees. The addition of a CXO demonstrates the company's commitment to its people and customer bases. It's a privilege to be entrusted with this responsibility and to use all that I have learned over decades in multifamily. And I'm thrilled that this opportunity allows me to continue working with my ResMan family and customers through this expanded role with Inhabit."

Francisco is the latest addition to Inhabit's executive team, which welcomed Ramon Casillas as Chief Technology Officer in February. Separately, Eric Broughton, who has served as Inhabit's Chief Strategy Officer since 2020, will depart the company to return to his roots as an entrepreneur.

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is a software company serving the residential, commercial and vacation property management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the Company's commitment to property management software innovation. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

