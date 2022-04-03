BizLink Showcases Its Leading Data Center Connectivity Solutions at DesignCon 2022

FERMONT, Calif., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignCon, the premier high-speed communications and system design event, offers industry-critical engineering solutions in the digital world. As a global leader in interconnect solutions, BizLink is committed to developing flexible, stable, and efficient data center connectivity solutions. This year BizLink is excited to showcase its latest interconnect solutions in two themed booths (1154 and 1448) at DesignCon 2022 in Santa Clara, CA from April 6 to 7. In booth 1154, BizLink will exhibit its advanced data center interconnects such as 800G ACCs/DACs, 400G AOCs, and 800G loopback test adapters. In addition to this, BizLink will showcase its PCIe 5/6 internal cables, power whips, DC cables, high-power connectors, optical interconnect solutions, and DP80/USB4 EPR high-speed cables in booth 1448.

BizLink's industry-leading high-speed cable technology enables it to provide superior point-to-point solutions up to 800 Gbps for state-of-the-art data center applications. Its advanced data center interconnect solutions include 800G ACCs/DACs, 400G AOCs, and 800G loopback test adapters. With sufficient inhouse design capabilities of printed circuit boards, connectors, and bulk cables, BizLink can provide customers with cutting-edge data center interconnect solutions.

BizLink's industry-leading high-speed cable technology enables it to provide superior point-to-point solutions up to 800 Gbps for state-of-the-art data center applications. With sufficient inhouse design capabilities of printed circuit boards, connectors, and bulk cables, BizLink can provide customers with cutting-edge data center interconnect solutions and turn their innovative ideas into reality. Its global production footprint and high-performance RF laboratories can assure a constantly high-quality output worldwide.

As all kinds of high-speed applications are boosting in the cloud, such as AI, 5G, and cloud computing, the fast evolution of the PCIe specifications is an inevitable trend. BizLink is expecting that PCIe 5.0 will enter a ramp-up phase with significant demand for high-speed connections from this year. In response to this trend, BizLink develops innovative PCIe interconnect solutions with different form factors, including MCIO and SFF-TA-1002 (Gen-Z), to fulfill the PCIe 5.0 32GT/s NRZ high-speed data rates for the internal connections of data centers. Furthermore, along with the PCIe 6.0 base specifications announced in January this year, BizLink proudly provides customers its passive 1m PCIe 6.0 64GT/s PAM4 internal cable solutions for the early evaluation and development of new interconnect architectures and applications.

BizLink acquired LEONI Industrial Solutions Business Group including its Telecommunication Systems business unit in January 2022. BizLink will keep providing cutting-edge interconnect solutions for customers and driving growth and innovation with its business diversification and geographical expansion. With this acquisition, BizLink can greatly enhance its capabilities in the interconnect markets of Telecommunications and Networking, Robotics, Automation and Drives, Healthcare, Machinery and Sensors, Rolling Stock, and Marine. With the possibilities that arise from the combination of the companies, cultures, capabilities, and industries, BizLink will fully utilize the tremendous potential that can be achieved from a larger manufacturing network, a broader technology spectrum, and extensive mutual know-how.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. In addition, with flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in providing one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality. Visit www.bizlinktech.com .

