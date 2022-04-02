Hisense L9G Laser TV Unveiled at the World Cup Final Draw, #PerfectMatch World Cup Global Marketing Campaign Officially Launched

QINGDAO, China, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was held in Doha on April 1st, FIFA, Qatar Government, Hisense and many organizations attended the event. As the official global sponsor for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, Hisense showcased its widely praised L9G TriChroma Laser TV at the event and announced the upcoming #PerfectMatch World Cup Global Marketing Campaign.

(PRNewswire)

Hisense L9G Laser TV Widely Praised at the Event



FIFA's senior management team and representatives from various soccer associations visited Hisense's booth during the event. Fatma Samoura, Secretary-General of FIFA, was deeply impressed by the immersive viewing experience of Hisense L9G Laser TV. A renowned football coach stated that Hisense Laser TV is great for watching football matches at home.

Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, highlighted that Hisense L9G Laser TV was designed as eye-friendly and recently certified Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) by TÜV Rheinland. "The perfect home entertainment system and cinema-quality sound can provide the ultimate immersive match viewing experience to consumers when watching the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. From the product strategy development perspective, Hisense will continue to promote the technological breakthrough of the product structure, to create premium and high-quality products. Hisense's premium products will become the first choice of consumers in the future." Jason Ou added.

#PerfectMatch World Cup Global Marketing Campaign Officially Launched

During the event, Hisense launched a global World Cup marketing campaign with the tagline "Perfect Match", which means the World Cup will be a perfect football event, and Hisense products will be the best choice for football fans to watch matches at home.

As a reliable home appliances brand, Hisense shouts out to the world through the FIFA World Cup platform with the determination to present each Perfect Match to the global audience. Hisense will also create perfect matches for consumers and fans through a series of marketing campaigns across the FIFA World Cup journey, including the Disappearing Football Pitches CSR project, Super Brand Week, etc.

Hisense Increased Investment in Middle East, Consolidating Global Market Position



The Middle East is one of Hisense's fastest-growing markets. At present, Hisense's first global flagship store has been opened in the Middle East, and Hisense has won tremendous recognition through incredible technology and product quality. In the future, Hisense will leverage the "Qatar" World Cup sponsorship rights and continue to accelerate the strategic implementation of the Middle East market. To achieve this, Hisense will invest more in creating premium hi-tech products; Meanwhile, Hisense will also increase the overall investment in establishing factories to fulfill the integration of R&D, manufacturing, and sales.

Moving forward, Hisense aims to achieve globalization and enhance the brand's global competitiveness through the success of the Middle East market and sports marketing, to become a global renowned technology brand worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hisense