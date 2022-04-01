Southwest Gas Holdings Completes Rebranding of Subsidiary MountainWest Pipelines

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is proud to announce that effective today its Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline subsidiaries have been rebranded as MountainWest Pipelines (collectively "MountainWest Pipelines"). Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC is now MountainWest Pipeline, LLC ("MountainWest"). MountainWest's subsidiaries and affiliates have also been renamed and rebranded as MountainWest Overthrust Pipeline, LLC; MountainWest Field Services, LLC; MountainWest Pipeline Services, Inc.; MountainWest Energy Holding Company, LLC; MountainWest Energy Services, Inc.; MountainWest Southern Trails Pipeline Company; and MountainWest White River Hub, LLC, which owns a 50% interest in White River Hub, LLC.

MountainWest Pipelines is an essential Rocky Mountain energy hub with more than 2,000 miles of highly contracted, FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines providing transportation and underground storage services in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

"The MountainWest brand is a proud reflection of the region we serve," said John Hester, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings. "The new brand name and identity is a sign of our pride and commitment to delivering essential natural gas transportation and storage services, providing good jobs, strengthening the communities we serve and supporting the clean-energy transition. Further, the MountainWest brand stands as a symbol of our commitment to ensuring our customers and those they serve can rely on this essential fuel to provide clean, affordable energy."

"It feels great to have the new brand name which truly captures who we are as a company, the region we serve and the places we call home," said Colleen Larkin Bell, President of MountainWest. "The safe and reliable transportation of natural gas produced in the Rocky Mountain region is essential to supporting the modern lives of families and businesses. I know our employees will take great pride in the MountainWest name while ensuring our customers are served with continued excellence."

The intent to rebrand from Dominion Energy Questar to MountainWest Pipelines was originally announced December 31, 2021, upon completion of the acquisition by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. The physical transition to the new brand will take place over a period of several months at which time all company-branded materials will reflect the MountainWest name. Please note the website address has changed to MWPipe.com, reflecting the new brand immediately.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a comprehensive utility infrastructure service enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.

About MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company

MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of transporting and storing natural gas. MountainWest Pipeline, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, and its subsidiaries and certain associated affiliates, including MountainWest Overthrust Pipeline and White River Hub, together operate more than 2,000 miles of highly contracted, FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines providing transportation and underground storage services in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.