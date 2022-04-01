Ivalua Recognized with a Customers' Choice Distinction in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice vendor in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites report. The report evaluated 11 procure-to-pay (P2P) solution vendors based on ratings and feedback from end-users with experience using, implementing or operating a P2P solution. Ivalua was recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction, due to above-average reviews related to user interest and adoption as well as overall rating.

Procure-to-Pay (P2P) suites optimize the purchasing and payables process, supporting improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings, and risk mitigation for various types of spend, including indirect goods, direct materials, services, and capital expenditures (Capex). P2P suites deliver four primary capabilities: E-purchasing functionality, access to catalogue content, e-invoicing and accounts payable invoice automation (APIA).

"We are honored to be recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction for Procure-to-Pay Suites," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Ensuring that our customers achieve business value and success is a focus of everyone at Ivalua and is at the heart of everything we do."

Gartner also named Ivalua as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the third consecutive time.

