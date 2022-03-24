Marpai, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest March 29th -9:00 a.m. EDT

Marpai, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest March 29th -9:00 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc., ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an AI-technology company transforming the $22B Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans, announced today that Company Chief Executive Officer, Edmundo Gonzalez has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Marpai Health) (PRNewswire)

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature 200+ companies across all sectors and will include company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

Edmundo Gonzalez will be presenting during a fireside chat from 9:00-9:30am ET on March 29 with Maxim analyst Allen Klee. This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member. Visit https://m-vest.com/ for more information.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Media contact:

Erika Beerbower for Marpai

erika@lightspeedpr.com

407-758-2727

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marpai Health