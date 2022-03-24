InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Oil Pan Plugs (STB-106)

PITTSBURGH , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better oil plan plug with a longer length and modified threads to increase convenience and reduce damage during use," said an inventor, from La Jolla, Calif., "so I invented the DRAIN PLUG. My oil pan plug design would also be less prone to cross-threading during reinstallation."

The patented invention provides an improved design for an oil pan plug. In doing so, it permits the oil pan to be drained without completely removing the plug. As a result, it eliminates the risk of a lost or damaged plug and it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

