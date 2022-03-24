IMG Health Clinic Advocates for Miami Beach Pride with Diamond Level Sponsorship

Mobile Clinics Onsite to Educate & Celebrate While Offering Free Covid-19 Tests and Vaccinations

IMG Proudly Supports LGBTQ+ Communities Across the State of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Medical Group (IMG) d/b/a IMG Health Clinic, a minority-owned and led healthcare provider, offers fast and free testing of infectious diseases HIV, Hepatitis C, and STDs, to patients regardless of socio-economic status, ethnicity, and gender, in addition to some of the most vulnerable and marginalized communities across the state of Florida.

Next month, the dynamic community healthcare organization will sponsor Miami Beach Pride, (April 1 – April 10) for the second year in a row at the Diamond sponsorship level, advocating for Miami's vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout the week-long observance of unity and love, IMG's participation will include free Covid-19 rapid tests, PCR tests, vaccinations, and booster shots. IMG's mobile clinics will be at the following Miami Beach Pride events where IMG will interact with hundreds of people:

April 4: Queer Art Showcase, Moxy South Beach – 915 Washington Avenue

April 7: Legends Ball, Exchange Club – 1532 Washington Avenue

April 9 & 10: Miami Beach Pride Festival, Lummus Park – 1130 Ocean Drive

Founded seven years ago, IMG's core staff of experienced medical professionals include medical providers, nurse practitioners, disease interventionists and case managers ensuring that all patients receive the attention and integrated care needed.

"It's critical for IMG Health Clinic to show support and be engaged at community events like Miami Beach Pride that share neighborhoods with our clinics. Diseases do not discriminate and so we extend our reach to where we know a significant amount of people will be," said Steve Vixamar, COO of IMG Health Clinic. "We are committed to helping save as many lives as possible and find that people are more open to discussing healthcare in more light-hearted and festive environments. With our mobile clinics we increase access to preventative healthcare, while also educating the community," said Clifford W. Knights II, CEO of IMG Health Clinic.

About IMG Health Clinic

IMG Health Clinic (www.imghealthclinic.com), headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, provides comprehensive healthcare services to help reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP disparities in some of the most vulnerable, marginalized, and underserved communities across the State of Florida. Please follow @imghealthclinic on social media for updates and more information.

