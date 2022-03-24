Foundries.io and Arduino Deliver Secure, Embedded Linux IoT and Edge Solutions for the Enterprise

Unprecedented partnership leads to first Linux-based Arduino offering for the enterprise - Arduino Pro Portenta X8 - leveraging Foundries.io's reinvention of IoT and embedded development

LONDON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundries.io, the leader in cloud native development and deployment solutions for secure IoT and Edge devices, today announced its partnership with Arduino to deliver secure, embedded Linux IoT and Edge solutions for the enterprise with the Arduino Pro Portenta X8 (just announced today).

Arduino is an open source electronics company that manufactures open hardware development boards used by millions of developers around the world. It will use FoundriesFactory in its enterprise product to help customers ease development and deployment, reduce costs and accelerate revenue associated with industrial IoT and Edge devices.

"A few years ago, with the legendary Yún, Arduino invented a new category of products by combining microcontrollers and microprocessors on a single hardware platform. Now, we are taking this experience to the next level by providing enterprises the same flexibility, with performance on steroids thanks to the Portenta X8 (4x Cortex®-A53, Cortex-M7 and 2x M4)," said Fabio Violante, CEO at Arduino. "Today, the world is different: You cannot think about a Linux-based device without anticipating the challenges of securing and maintaining it over time. This requires expertise, commitment and attention to every detail related to security and maintenance. For this reason, we decided to partner with Foundries.io to simplify this approach by providing a ready-to-use solution that can help our customers build systems with confidence. By embedding a FoundriesFactory in the Arduino platform, customers can be sure to choose the best solution on the market."

The IoT market will more than double in the next five years, and the market for Edge devices will nearly triple with accelerated growth expected in industrial IoT, Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure and robotics. Among the challenges to realizing this growth and innovation for businesses are the security of these devices and the expense associated with building and maintaining Linux to support them. FoundriesFactory addresses these challenges with a cloud-based DevOps service to build, test, deploy and maintain these devices. It includes a fit-for-purpose, customizable Linux microPlatform OS built using best industry practices for security and incremental Over The Air (OTA) updates. Developers can build with freedom and ease, while businesses lower costs and reduce time to revenue.

"Foundries.io is in a unique position to advance Arduino's vision for enabling enterprises to more easily deploy and maintain Linux-based products for IoT and Edge applications," said George Grey, CEO at Foundries.io. "The combination of the Portenta X8 and the FoundriesFactory cloud solution will accelerate customer time to market, increase product security and enable rapid deployment and lifetime OTA management of customer devices and fleets, while giving freedom of choice for connectivity to public or private cloud services. From off-the-shelf to fully customized options, Arduino and FoundriesFactory are providing an industry leading solution for Linux-based IoT and Edge products."

"This is a powerful alignment that will result in tangible advances for embedded developers and enterprises across a variety of vertical industries," said Jeff Steinheider, Vice President & General Manager Industrial Edge Processing Product Line, NXP® Semiconductors. "Built using the NXP i.MX 8M Mini applications processor as the first Arm® Cortex®-A core in the Arduino Pro ecosystem, this is the kind of strategic partnership that signals a new way of doing things is upon us, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."

Users will be able to access a FoundriesFactory for the Portenta X8 hardware platform. This will enable users to immediately connect Arduino Portenta X8-based products to the cloud and start developing container-based applications, leveraging the device management and DevOps capabilities available with FoundriesFactory.

